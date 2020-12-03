Former senior bureaucrat passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Zubair Shafi Ghauri, former senior bureaucrat and elder brother of Aamir Ghauri, Editor The News Islamabad, passed away on Wednesday morning in Lahore.
He suffered a heart attack three weeks ago and went through two stenting procedures at Punjab Institute of Cardiology. A civil servant from the 15th Common, Zubair Ghauri recently retired from Pakistan Railways as Additional General Manager (Traffic). He was a published writer and poet with special interest in history and archaeology.
His funeral prayers will take place after Zuhr prayers today (Thursday) at 105-B, Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society, near University of Management & Technology (UMT), Johar Town, Lahore.