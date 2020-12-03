KP Info Commission orders merit lists provision to seekers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) on Wednesday directed the public information officers (PIOs) of the Public Service Commission (KPPSC) and Emergency Rescue Services (1122) to provide descriptive merit lists and other documents of the candidates to the citizens who seek it so as to meet the the objective of transparency and the criteria prescribed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ESTACode for recruitments of the public servants.

Hearing a complaint of Nisar Ahmed, a resident of Mardan, against the KPPSC, the KPIC decided that provision of the descriptive marks sheet of the recommended candidates by the KPPSC for the post of additional district education officers (ADEOs) is not covered in Section 19 of the KPRTI Act 2013, ie not fall in the exempt category of information. It will ensure transparency, merit-based appointments in government institutions besides enhancing public trust in the government institutions.

Deciding complaints, the record was examined and observed that the merit list provided by Rescue 1122 is not descriptive enough to meet the objective and criteria prescribed in the ESTACode for the recruitments of government servants.

The Commission in its decision had referred the matter to the secretary Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to suss out the process of recruitment in Emergency & Rescue (1122) and ensure compliance of the provision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ESTA Code.

On the directives of the Chief Information Commissioner Sajid Khan Jadoon, a delegation of the Commission had already paid a visit to the Rescue directorate on September 7, 2020, in pursuant to the provision of Section 26 2 (C and D) of the RTI Act 2013 to inspect records in various complaints submitted by citizens to the Commission.

Under Section 26(2) (C) of the KP RTI Act 2013, the Commission has the powers of Civil Court to inspect the premises of the public bodies and can examine and inspect the record.

The Commission is strongly committed to enabling the citizens to have access to information of public importance and helping in building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.