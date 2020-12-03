close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
December 3, 2020

Call to deploy 12 cops at LGH

Lahore

December 3, 2020

LAHORE : An emergency meeting of Punjab Paramedical Staff Association of LGH/PINS was held under the Chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Pervez. During the meeting, President Paramedical Staff Association Rana Pervez expressed concern over the deployment of only one constable in the Police Post of the Lahore General Hospital. Pervez demanded the chief minister and IG Punjab deploy 12 constables, including Sub-Inspectors at hospital.

