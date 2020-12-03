SSGC overcome spirited Masha United

KARACHI: The last editionâ€™s runners-up Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) were off to an impressive start when they came from one goal down to beat second-tier league champions Masha United in their Group F opener of the National Football Challenge Cup at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.

Under head coach Tariq Lutfi, SSGC went into the event quite off-hand as the brigade did not prepare properly due to Covid-19 and other issues.

Masha United got the lead through Fareedullah who landed a goal in the 12th minute. The lead was short-lived as Mohammad Tahir equalised in the 13th minute.

Tahir struck again three minutes into the second half before Pakistanâ€™s captain and star midfielder Saddam Hussain boosted SSGCâ€™s position with a perfectly-executed free-kick in the 58th minute.

In the other Group F match, at the Fame FC Ground, SA Gardens played a 1-1 draw with Wohaib FC. While SA Gardens dominated possession, Wohaib FC were solid at the back and went ahead thanks to a goal by Aitzaz Hussain just before the breather.

SA Gardens continued to play the possession game and equalised in the 61st minute when Essa Bahader scored from the edge of the box.

Earlier, in the Group E match at the Punjab Stadium, WAPDA held Navy to a goalless draw.

Thursdayâ€™s fixtures: PAF v SNGPL (Punjab Stadium, 10am), Nimso FC v Hazara Coal Company (Fame FC Ground, 10pm), Baloch FC Nushki v Police (Punjab Stadium, 12pm), HEC v Army (Fame FC Ground, 2pm).