Indonesian CG visits SU to boost academic relations

SUKKUR: The Consul General (CG) of Republic of Indonesia in Karachi, Totok Prianamto, said Pakistan and Indonesia have been enjoying close relations while people-to-people contact is also being boosted.

While talking to the faculty members and students during his visit to SU’s Area Study Centre on Tuesday, Totok Prianamto said Indonesia wanted to explore academic and research collaborations with Sindh University’s Area Study Centre for Far East & South East Asia. He also donated 13 unique books written on different themes including art, culture and history of his country for the Indonesian corner. The consul general further said the Indonesian Consulate in Karachi had very old and close academic cooperation with the Sindh University and wanted to strengthen the relationship further.

The Indonesian consul general said, “Sindh University is the only institution of higher education in Pakistan where the Indonesian corner had been established a year ago.” He added that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his consulate in Karachi could not carry out the planned academic activities, however, he expressed the desire to initiate the same by the next year, in which seminars and workshops would be organised at the Area Study Centre, while Indonesian language courses and faculty exchange programs would also be on the cards.