EPA gives environmental clean chit for Pindi Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI: Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Muhammad Mahmood said that Punjab Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has given environmental clearance for Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting of Rawalpindi Ring Road project at the Commissionerâ€™s Office here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Director Finance and Planning Nazia Parveen Sudhan, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority RDA Amara Khan, Nespak and officials of relevant departments.

The commissioner said that all the recommendations regarding environmental protection would be implemented so that the Ring Road project could also play a key role in addressing the issues of air pollution in twin cities Rawalpindi-Islamabad. He further told that 300,000 sapling would be planted along way of the entire project.