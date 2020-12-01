Model addicts treatment, rehabilitation centres to be established

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati co-chaired a meeting with SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan today to discuss the establishment of Drug Rehabilitation Center in Islamabad. Senior officials from Anti-Narcotics Force were also present in the meeting.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said illicit drug use is a real threat which needs a prompt response and therefore, there is a need to set up more Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Center to root out the menace of the drugs abuse from the society.

In this regards, Anti-Narcotics Force plans to open a Model Addicts Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) in Islamabad city, for which Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination support is sorted.

During the meeting, SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan said that land will be provided for the rehabilitation center in the vicinity of PIMS. He affirmed to provide the required support in the establish of the rehabilitation facility.

The Model Addicts Treatment & Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) in Humak, Islamabad has only 36 beds. Establishment of a new MATRC in Islamabad city will help to provide rehabilitation services in a more effective manner and will significantly increase the capacity to treat drug addicts.

Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati said that he wishes to increase the capacity to treat drug addicts, while improving service quality. For that purpose, he has requested the Prime Minister to provide the required resources.

“Citizens are the real asset of any country; their health is his priority,” Federal Minister Azam Swati said.