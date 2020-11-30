PTI leader organises music programme in Nowshera school

NOWSHERA: Setting a glaring example of violating the safety measures against Covid-19 of his party government, a local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf arranged a grand musical show in the building of a government girls school to celebrate the marriage of his son in Nowshera district on Sunday. The local residents of Sherin Kotay located on Nowshera-Mardan road have threatened to come on roads in protest if action was not taken against those involved in giving permission to violate the sanctity of a government girls school by arranging a music programme by a PTI activist.

