Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Sir, my son has completed his FSc non-medical. I want to send him abroad, particularly Australia, should he first complete his Engineering degree. If so, which branch of Engineering can he select that can also be beneficial for him in Australia? (Akrama Fazal, Rawalpindi)

Ans: Dear Akrama, if your son is completing intermediate/FSc Pre-Engineering, it would be easy and he might be able to study abroad in any country, including Australia provided he achieves a minimum of 60% marks or above. In addition to this, he would also require to do English language proficiency through two competitive examinations called as IELTS or IBT where he needs to score a minimum of 6 or 85 in IELTS or IBT respectively. There are various areas in Engineering such as Electrical, Computer Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering etc., from which he can choose the one he likes. It totally depends on his interest and the country he formally selects for degree/ programme.

Q2: Sir, right now I am in 2nd year of FSc Pre-Medical. I want to study Architecture later. So does it require taking additional math for me? Thank you. (Shafeena Zia, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Miss Shafeena, Architecture falls under Engineering and does require Mathematics; therefore, my answer is yes. You would require taking Maths when applying for an Architecture degree. I’m sure the relevant university and the Registrar office should be able to advise you in detail. However, it is advisable to include Mathematics if you can in your second year FSc.

Q3: Sir, I am studying BSc (hons) Agriculture. I want to appear for the CSS examination. I request you to please give me advice. (Zulkifl Hussain, Lahore)

Ans: I would advise you to complete your BSc Hons first and that too with good marks. CSS is a competitive exam and requires you to be good in a specialist subject and then have sound knowledge of English Literature, Pakistan History, International Relations and current affairs. I’m sure if you work hard, there is no reason why you cannot pass the CSS exam.

Q4: Respected Abidi, I need help regarding my younger sister. She is studying Electrical Engineering from FAST University. She has to choose between three options as major i.e.: Power, Electronic, Telecom. We are seriously looking to consider Power, but as she is a girl doing field work would be a bit problem for her. We are also looking at Telecom. Please, if you could help us what would be the best option for her. Moreover, what would be the best option considering the future as well. If you could tell us ASAP I would be really thankful to you. (Wassaam Khalid, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Wassaam, you are rightly looking at Telecom which has less field work involved, though for any person to become Engineer will entail a bit of field work, travelling and project work no matter which area of Engineering it is. I would also suggest that you look at Software Engineering which perhaps is more indoor and desk job particularly if she becomes a developer and within that there are certain specialties that are now becoming important and are emerging areas these include Network Security, Cyber Security, Digital Forensics and Mobile Marketing etc. in her postgraduate studies.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).