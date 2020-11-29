Cabinet approves removal of 13 people from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Saturday granted in-principle approval to remove the names of 13 people, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Rauf Siddiqui and Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani from the exit control list, a news channel reported. Sources said that the names of Rauf Siddiqui and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani were being removed from the no-fly list in line with the directions of the court. Besides Rauf Siddiqui and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, names of Nouman, Abdullah, Essa Chema, Khansa daughter of Shuja and others will be removed.

Meanwhile, the cabinet, on the recommendations of the interior ministry, ordered to put the names of 10 more people wanted in different cases on the travel restrictions list.

Earlier on November 5, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered the federal authorities to remove the name of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s aide on prisons and inter-provincial coordination Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A bench of the SHC had given this order on a petition moved by the PPP leader challenging the travel ban. He was facing charges of corruption and accumulating more assets than sources of his income justify. Jakhrani was named in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference and two inquiries.