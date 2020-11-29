President underlines importance of online education

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi said Saturday the coronavirus pandemic had unfolded the importance of online education in Pakistan; therefore, the universities had a golden opportunity to enhance their educational standards through virtual education. He expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of civil society, headed by Haji Hanif Tayyab. He was briefed about the problems faced by the Federal Urdu University of Arts Science & Technology (Fuuast).
The virtual university had been playing a pivotal role in online education by providing the cheapest and quality education, and the Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology should also promote online education, he added.