Sun Nov 29, 2020
November 29, 2020

President underlines importance of online education

November 29, 2020

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi said Saturday the coronavirus pandemic had unfolded the importance of online education in Pakistan; therefore, the universities had a golden opportunity to enhance their educational standards through virtual education. He expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of civil society, headed by Haji Hanif Tayyab. He was briefed about the problems faced by the Federal Urdu University of Arts Science & Technology (Fuuast).

The virtual university had been playing a pivotal role in online education by providing the cheapest and quality education, and the Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology should also promote online education, he added.

