Steps being taken to develop southern districts, says Shibli Faraz

KOHAT: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to developing the hitherto neglected southern districts.

Talking to the media here, he said that the successive governments had ignored the southern districts but the PTI-led government was taking pragmatic steps for development of the area and prosperity of the people.

He said that every step would be taken to end the sense of deprivation among the people.

“The previous governments had been managing the economy through artificial methods and temporary measures, which ruined the economy. The past rulers had left an empty kitty coupled with a heavy burden of foreign loans so we were compelled to go to the International Monetary Fund and lenders,” Shibli Faraz said.

Pakistan, he said, was left isolated on the international level while the institutions remained paralysed owing to the flawed policies of the previous government.

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz and Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi visited their native district Kohat and received a briefing about the work and progress on the ongoing projects in the district.

Both the PTI leaders later visited Kohat Press Club, District Bar Council and radio centre. They were also briefed about the progress on the construction of Hakla-Kohat road and other projects being carried out in the district.