PTV chairman

During its election campaigns, the PTI used to say that it will adopt the BBC model to transform the state-run PTV. After coming into power, PM Imran Khan has appointed Naeem Bukhari to head PTV as its chairman. The incumbent government is no different than the previous governments where top level positions were mostly politicised and filled with likeminded individuals.In the past, such actions badly destroyed the state-run channel, which could never generate enough revenue and become profitable.

The absence of an aggressive and competent leadership made the matter even worse for the organisation which is now struggling to meet its financial challenges. Ideally, the ruling party shouldn’t influence the appointment of positions like an institution’s MD or chairman. The ruling party must give respect to its election slogans and ensure that all appointments are made on merit.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad