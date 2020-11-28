Unique collection of landscape paintings put on display

LAHORE:A landscape group show, a unique collection of 60 landscape paintings by 20 senior, renowned and young artists, titled “Phenomenal Treat” was inaugurated at Ejaz Art Gallery, off MM Alam Road, on Friday.

According to Dr Khalid Mahmud, a world-renowned artist, art teacher and highly-respected art critic, "An artist is basically introvert and he lives in his own fantasy. This is his world of gratification. This domain consists of many wishes whether realistic or unrealistic is irrelevant to him. This self-deception urges his inner necessity to give formal shapes to his feelings and emotional responses. This whole edifice is conditioned by circumstances which are being influenced by history, socio-economic, political, cultural, and many more personal impulses. Evidently these impulses are the source of his art and domain. When he displays his work it is his gracious attitude to invite people to share his feelings.”

Dr Khalid Mahmud said, ”In the exhibition, a number of artists have displayed their work. It is interesting to watch how they have interpreted nature from individual to individual. There is a great pleasure to see these paintings as they represent a variety of visionary creative abilities. Many artists have asserted humanistic approach as manifesting visual reality. Whereas, there are a few who directed by their epiphany and have gone into sublimation by creating art through their impulses. Of course, symbolism has not been ignored while spiritual and expressionist glories are effectively displayed.” The show is a great breath of fresh air and a rare feast for the eyes of artists, art lovers and the general public alike in the prevailing fearful environment of Covid-19 in the country.

The artworks displayed at Ejaz Gallery has also proven to be a living testimony to the fact that in any kind of circumstances, the people of Lahore, especially the culture buffs, would never change their culture-related interests in any form and in any circumstances.

The participating artists in the mega event are: Abid Khan, Abu Hanzla, Asim Amjad, Asrar Farooqi, Dr Khalid Mahmud, Faheem Baloch, Fareeha Shahid, Farkhandah Shahzad, Mian Athar, Masooma Abbas, Muhammad Tariq , Munawar Mohiuddin, Raja Najamul Hassan, Sadia Murtaza, Shazia Munir, Tahira Rasheed, Tahir Bilal Ummi, Verdah Javed, Wasim Jalatal and Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi.

The show will continue till December 7, 2020 .