Prince William joins King Charles to celebrate as Harry plans UK return

Kensington Palace released Prince William's message after a special victory, which was also celebrated by his father, King Charles.

In late hours of Tuesday, the Prince of Wales expressed his excitement over England’s women's football team's major semi-final win against Italy in UEFA—a European Championship tournament.

In a brief note, William wrote, "Brilliant performance @lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025."

Notably, the future King joined his father to mark Lionesses' big milestone.

King Charles shared a personal statement, admiring the women's team and extending heartiest congratulations to them on reaching the final of the tournament.

The monarch penned, "Knowing the Lionesses’ fighting spirit, I suspect we are in for another thrilling encounter on Sunday."

He concluded his message, "Your achievements continue to inspire countless girls and women across the nation, proving once again that with dedication and teamwork, anything is possible. Good luck, England. May you roar to victory once more."

It is pertinent to note that King Charles and Prince William celebrated at the same time when peace talks with Prince Harry began, hinting at his possible return to the UK for a family reunion.