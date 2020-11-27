‘Covid-19’s spread being checked across world through LG system’

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Thursday the coronavirus was spreading like a wildfire across the country, mainly due to the absence of the local government system.

In these grim circumstances, in the face of the second deadly wave of Covid-19, the so-called democratic rulers had staged “a democratic coup” against democracy in the country, he said while addressing a meeting of the Karachi Division office-bearers of his party.

“Today, if government decisions are not being implemented on the ground, the main reason is that those who are supposed to enforce orders in the streets have been ousted by the so-called democratic rulers out of fear of losing their political interests and local elections.”

Kamal said the spread of Covid-19 was being tackled all over the world through an effective local government system. “We have been saying since the very first day of the spread of the virus that the grim situation cannot be controlled without setting aside personal ego, political interests and political differences,” he said.

The federal and provincial governments, he claimed, did not have an effective strategy to deal with the worsening coronavirus situation through the bureaucracy or any tiger force. The coronavirus was spreading more rapidly today than ever before, so it was imperative that local government representatives across the country be mobilised to provide basic care and assistance in their areas, the PSP chief said, adding that the virus spread could only be curtailed through local government representatives.

“Only local government representatives can ensure the establishment of quarantine centres at the UC level, as well as, if needed, the provision of food and medicine to sick families and the prevention of the spread of the pandemic.”