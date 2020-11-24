Anti-corruption drive in Punjab : ACE witnesses 0.4pc conviction in corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) is apparently deviating from its statutory mandate by kicking off a massive crackdown against the lawmakers in Punjab, giving currency to opposition's allegations of political engineering amid their campaign aimed at toppling the government.

The Punjab ACE has launched nearly 40 high profile inquiries/investigations in recent weeks against either current or ex-lawmakers as well as their family members, mostly from the opposition parties.

The latest development occurred as the conviction ratio in cases registered by the ACE remains less than one percent (0.4pc) in the past 14 years (2006-2020). The ACE got registered around 28,926 cases from 2006 to October 2020 while 695 convictions (0.4pc) were recorded during this period, according to official statistics, Geo News have had an exclusive access to. The ACE have had apparently little legal backing to launch an inquiry against sitting lawmakers, according to PACE Rules, 2014 and PEEDA Act, 2006.

Only 11 convictions were recorded this year against 1,127 registered corruption cases. Official figures revealed that the ACE launched some 132,679 inquiries after receiving 349,397 complaints from 2006 to this year (2020). Some 10,173 accused got acquittals from 2006 to Oct 2020 while 17,179 accused persons were arrested during this period. According to official figures, these cases and inquiries involved direct and in-direct recoveries of estimated Rs405 billion, which have yet to be recovered, according to official figures.

The application, extend and commencement of PACE Rules, 2014 shall come into force "On a complaint received from the government, a head of an attached department or other reliable sources, establishment shall conduct a preliminary enquiry against a public servant [government employee]." The PEEDA Act, 2006 called spade a spade that "it shall apply to-(i) employees in government service; (ii) employees in corporation service; and (iii) retired employees of government and corporation service; provided that proceedings under this Act are initiated against them during their service or within one year after their retirement."

"Punjab ACE under current law [PEEDA Act, 2006 & PACE Rules 2014] can only plead government employees. ACE should not deviate from its statutory mandate meaning ACE law cannot be used against lawmakers," observed Brig (retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, who headed the ACE in Punjab. "Accountability must be a complementary force, not a derogatory process; I did not entertain complaints filed against lawmakers when I was in office in 2018," said Brig (retd) Ranjha.