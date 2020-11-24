Years of neglect

Years of ignorance, mismanagement and neglect have made Bhakkar, a remote district of Punjab, a backward area. A majority of Bhakkar’s residents are deprived of the basic education and healthcare facilities. Other problems that have made the place unliveable include untidy streets with overflowing sewers. The most inconvenient element for residents is the alarming situation of roads. The condition of the Mianwali-Muzaffargarh (MM) road, which is the district’s longest road, is the worst. Fatal traffic accidents on MM Road happen almost daily due to its dilapidated condition – the road is laced with potholes. The district is the perfect example of mismanagement and incompetence.

Development projects have been announced several times, but barely anything happens on the ground. The majority of the people are engaged in the agriculture sector. They need better roads to reach markets. It is time the government took steps to resolve the problems faced by residents and improve infrastructure. Otherwise, the current situation will result in increased poverty, surged unemployment and decreased productivity, which is likely to have severe consequences.

Muhammad Saqlain Kanjan

Bhakkar