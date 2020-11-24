Several shops sealed over SOPs violations

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Monday sealed 450 shops, restaurants, pharmacies and a commercial bank for the standard operating procedures violation. A bank branch, several restaurants, including Jail Kababi on the Kohat Road, shops and bakeries on the Charsadda Road and Gulbahar were shut during the crackdown. Up to 250 shops in National Plaza and 200 other shops in Makkah Plaza were sealed in the Karkhano Markets. Shops, markets and several restaurants were sealed in Hayatabad as well.