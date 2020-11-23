Pandemic reduces women employment

Islamabad: COVID-19 impacts have dramatically reduced the women employment in country’s garments industry due to which women were suffering from significant income losses.

"Government should evolve a comprehensive strategy in consultation with all the stakeholders including employers and workers to navigate and solution of these unprecedented conditions", said an official Munawar Sultana of International Labour Organization (ILO) talking to this agency. She said the ILO was fully committed to support manufacturers and help them survive the pandemic’s economic disruption which will be beneficial in the protection of garments industry women workers.