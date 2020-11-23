Nasir annexes PSF-KP squash title

ISLAMABAD: Sixth seed Nasir Iqbal made short work of Noor Zaman to land the PSF-KP Satellite Squash Tournament title at the Qamar Zaman Squash Complex in Peshawar Sunday.

Nasir won 11-4, 11-7, 11-3 in just 26 minutes and declared his resounding entry into top professional squash.

After coming out of four-year ban, Nasir swept all the events coming his way and the Sunday’s tournament was no exception. He dominated the scenario throughout the match and finally won it quite comfortably. Though Noor tried to stage a recovery in the second set, it was asking too much from the youngster against the quality squash exhibited by Nasir.

Meanwhile, Faiza Zafar upset top seed Amna Fayyaz 10-12, 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 in 37 minutes to annex the women’s title.

KP Higher Education Commission Secretary Dawood Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Former international Amjad Khan, executive members of KP Squash Association Sher Bahadur, Wazir Khan, Chief Referee Sajjad Khalil, Tournament Organiser Munawar Zaman, coaches, players and a large number of spectators were also present on the occasion.