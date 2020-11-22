PDM is alliance of rejected elements: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : MPA Ch Ashraf Ali Ansari and Ch Muhammad Yunis Ansari called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Chief Minister’s Office here on Saturday and expressed complete confidence in his dynamic leadership.

The ‘treacherous’ narrative of opposition was strongly condemned in the meeting. Usman Buzdar said respect for Pakistan’s institutions is a must for all. We stand with our national institutions and will remain standing beside them, he said and added institutions are being targeted under a preposterous agenda.

He said PDM is an alliance of rejected elements who are not faithful and loyal to the country. Their only agenda is to create chaos and unrest, the CM said and added that rulers of the former regime gave hollow slogans to people.

Those who filled their coffers by plundering and looting cannot hoodwink the people. Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is the popular political force of the country and Prime Minister Imran Khan is a voice of 22 million Pakistanis. Due respect will be given to the members of Punjab Assembly. Gujranwala will emerge as a stronghold of PTI. New projects for improving the education and health facilities are being launched in Gujranwala. Problems of Gujranwala will be redressed on a priority, the CM said.

Ashraf Ansari and Yunis Ansari said that they have complete confidence in the leadership and policies of the chief minister and assured their full support to him.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal in connection with Shan-e-Rehmat ul Aalmeen week for honouring the position-holder students in reciting Naat, debates and quiz competitions. Usman Buzdar gave away commendatory certificates and cash prizes among the position holder students. Student Amna Aslam declared the winner in reciting Naat competition. Similarly, the winner of the debate competition Muhammad Saad highlighted the blissful way of life and Seerat-ul-Nabi (PBUH). Master Shahzad Akhtar and students of the different schools recited the Qissa Burda Sharif. Usman Buzdar said that participating in Shan-e-Rehmat ul Aalmeen week is an honour for all of us.

Selfless and unconditional love with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is our faith. Shan-e-Rehmat ul Aalmeen week is being celebrated throughout the province with great devotion and honour. The chief minister announced observing Shan-e-Rehmat ul Aalmeen week every year as well as setting up Rehmat ul Aalmeen Chair in every public university at divisional level.

He said the Rehmat ul Aalmeen Chair provides opportunities to the researchers to conduct research on the teachings and Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and highlighted the new aspects of his (PBUH) blissful way of life to the world. He said that Rs25 crore has been fixed for awarding the Rehmat-ul-Alameen scholarship to the girl students. Similarly, Rs25 crore has been allocated for providing educational assistance to the deserving girl students. He said that celebrations of Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen week was started with a walk besides holding All Pakistan Multilingual Mushaira in which famous poets of Urdu and other regional language recite Naat in the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Mehfil-e-Samaa was also organised in connection with Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen week. Buildings were illuminated. Recitation of Quran, Naat, quiz and debate competitions were arranged in different cities of the province where thousands of students of schools, college and university level participated.

Usman Buzdar congratulated the position holder students. He said that it is a requirement of love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that we should follow Uswa-e-Hasna as it is the only way of success in this world and the world hereafter.

Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas while addressing the ceremony said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) introduced an exemplary socio-economic-political system.

He maintained that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) taught human beings about the golden principles of love, peace, affection, equality, justice and respect for humanity. He said the teachings of our Prophet (PBUH) have the solution to all our problems. He said that our salvation lies in following Uswa-e-Hasna of Prophet PBUH. The ceremony was also attended by the secretary schools education, provincial minister for industries Mian Aslam, SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Education and a large number of people.

Meanwhile, the CM has given the approval to recruit 10,300 constables in Punjab Police and 378 in Baloch Levies. All recruitments will be made on 100pc merit. The CM said that these recruitments are being made in the police to ensure improvement in the law and order situation. He maintained that all possible steps will be taken for maintaining law and order in the province. He said recruitments in Baloch Levies will improve the Law and Order situation in tribal areas of Rajanpur and D.G. Khan. Contrary to past traditions, the government is following the policy of providing resources to the police department by determining their needs, the CM added.