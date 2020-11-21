Trump administration pushes ahead with executions despite defeat

WASHINGTON: A convicted murderer was put to death on Thursday as President Donald Trump’s administration pushes ahead with executions of criminals, despite a tradition of outgoing governments refraining from the practice.

Orlando Hall, whose trial was tainted by racism according to his lawyers, was killed by lethal injection at an Indiana jail, the Justice Department said. Hall, an African American, was convicted in 1995 of participating in the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl, Lisa Rene, and received a death sentence.