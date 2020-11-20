Indian troops kill four youths in Jammu

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, killed four youths in Jammu district of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory on Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youths were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar in a truck, when they were intercepted and killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter at Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota area on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Meanwhile, an Indian Army officer was injured in a grenade blast in Balakote area of Poonch district.—Agencies