close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
November 20, 2020

Indian troops kill four youths in Jammu

Top Story

A
Agencies
November 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, killed four youths in Jammu district of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory on Thursday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youths were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar in a truck, when they were intercepted and killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter at Ban Toll Plaza near Nagrota area on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Meanwhile, an Indian Army officer was injured in a grenade blast in Balakote area of Poonch district.—Agencies

Latest News

More From Top Story