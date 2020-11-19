Body to probe corruption charges: SIMS principal

LAHORE : Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital Lahore (SIMS/SHL) principal has dissolved three committees formed following complaints of alleged corruption in purchases, especially related to surgical disposables and corona items.

Through a notification issued here on Wednesday, the principal

dissolved Technical Advisory Committee, Grievance & Redressal Committee and Inspection Committee with immediate effect.

The principal said since assuming charge of the post of Principal SIMS, he had been constantly receiving written and verbal complaints from stakeholders, public and doctors on the issue of purchases related to surgical disposables and corona items.

“A committee will probe the matter, if the allegations proved, a thorough investigation will be launched”, the principal said.

He said he expected the persons under allegations whether rightly or wrongly to tender their resignations voluntarily as is the practice in developed countries, but actually it did not happen.