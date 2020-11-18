British envoy meets Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence here Tuesday.

British High Commissioner's Political Secretary Harry Thomson and Commonwealth Development Officer Jinal Shah were also present. British High Commissioner inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and exchanged views about the prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest. Thanking the British diplomat, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that reviving Lahore and Islamabad routes by the British Airways was a welcome step. He praised the British envoy for taking personal interest in promoting places of entertainment and tourism in Northern Areas. The British envoy said that democratic act of empowering Punjab Assembly Standing Committees for the first time was quite an appreciable step.