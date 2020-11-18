Nawaz Sharif taken to hospital after severe kidney pain

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was taken to a West London hospital on Tuesday morning after developing severe kidney pain.

A source in the hospital said Sharif was brought to the hospital by his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and Hussain Nawaz. A family source when contacted said the PML-N supremo had visited the hospital for blood tests and CT scan.

It is learnt that Sharif developed kidney pain late on Monday night and was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after it was observed that he was continuing to feel unwell. The family source confirmed Sharif has kidney stones for which he is being treated.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who represented her father at Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting on Tuesday, tweeted that her father was being treated for “severe kidney pain”. Taking to Twitter, PMLN’s vice president Maryam Nawaz said the former prime minister could not participate in the PDM meeting that was chaired by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman due to the pain.

“MNS could not participate in the PDM meeting today because of severe kidney pain that he is being treated for therefore I am representing him. Would request for prayers,” she tweeted.

On Monday, Dr Adnan Khan said on Twitter: “Former Pm Nawaz Sharif has scans and investigations at King Edward VII’s Hospital followed by consultation and medical review for treatment optimization.” Earlier this year, medical records from a UK hospital showed that Sharif was suffering from various ailments, including a severe cardiac disease.