Neighbour kills minor on resisting rape bid

LAHORE:A 7-year-old girl who had gone missing from her house at Mominpura, Baghbanpura, a day ago was found dead by Baghbanpura police on Sunday.

The victim was allegedly killed by her neighbur, Nadeem, on resistance while he trying to rape her. The girl Nabila lived at her grandmother's house. She went missing at 12 noon on Saturday and her body was found near her home the following morning. An FIR of her disappearance was registered at Baghbanpura police station on Saturday. After her body was found, police immediately arrested 25-year-old Nadeem on suspicion. In the initial police investigation, the accused confessed to the murder. Blood marks, shoes and other evidences were found in the house of the accused. DIG Operations Ashfaq commended the Cantt division police for arresting the accused in a record time after the incident.

Road safety: On the occasion of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, a traffic road safety awareness programme was held outside the main gate of Lahore Zoo on Sunday. The Dolphin Squad SSP, Lahore Zoo director and relatives of those who died in road accidents were present on the occasion. The SSP said precaution must be observed while driving and people should abide by the traffic laws.

remembered: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) on Sunday commemorated the ‘World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims’ in all districts of the province. The main objectives of observing the day are to provide a platform for road traffic victims and their families to remember all people killed and badly injured on roads.