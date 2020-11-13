close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

Importance of reporting on migration highlighted

Lahore

LAHORE:The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and a journalist network held two online consultative sessions on “Reporting on migration in Pakistan.”

The sessions were part of an ICMPD project initiative “Raising awareness on migration in Pakistan”, funded by German Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Senior editors and reporters discussed reporting on migration and inter-related issues in Pakistan, such as environmental, gender and human rights issues. The overall objective was to discuss the status of reporting on migration in Pakistan, jointly identify strengths, gaps and challenges.

The discussions outlined the complexity of reporting on migration and the need for more human-driven and in-depth stories so that the Pakistani people could gain a better understanding of interrelated social issues.

