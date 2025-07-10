Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer devastating blow from A-lister

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a “humiliating” snub from a Hollywood veteran, according to a new report.

The Duke of Sussex has allegedly felt lost after being ignored lost Hollywood legend, who was very close to his late mother Princess Diana's heart.

The dynamic reportedly shifted dramatically in April, when Travolta shared a social media post cozying up to actor Sam Asghari, the ex-husband of Britney Spears, describing him as a "rising talent" and praising his commitment on set.

"When Harry found out John was growing close to Sam, it really threw him," the source told RadarOnline.

"He doesn't have an issue with Sam personally, it just made it painfully clear that John still makes time for others, just not for him anymore," they added.

"It feels like yet another opportunity has been taken away," the Duke is said to have confided to a friend. "John was someone I genuinely relied on."

It emerges barely a year after Harry and Travolta were said to have formed an unusually close bond, built on shared grief and their mutual love for Princess Diana and flying.

Travolta attracted massive attention for his iconic dance with Diana at a White House gala in 1985.

Last year, the actor inducted Harry as a 'Living Legend of Aviation,' a decision which sparked huge backlash due to the Duke's limited flying credentials compared to past recipients such as Neil Armstrong.

A source close to the Sussexes said: "They connected instantly. It wasn't only about aircraft, helicopters, or being dads – or even that famous dance with Diana. Both John and Harry have endured profound emotional loss and see those same wounds reflected in one another."

As reported by the outlet, "Harry's deeply suspicious that William is turning people against him, and this only fuels that anxiety."

The source added: "He's been saying he wants to call John directly and ask him to be honest about what's really going on."