Nurse in Germany overdosed patients

BERLIN: German police on Wednesday said they had arrested a nurse for allegedly trying to give overdoses to at least three patients in his care.

Police and prosecutors told reporters that the 24-year-old suspect tried to play the saviour by taking the patients to the brink of death before reviving them. The case recalled that of Niels Hoegel, a German nurse sentenced to life in prison last year for murdering 85 patients.

The authorities received a tip on Sunday from a doctor at the Munich hospital where the suspect had worked since July, and said they were now investigating all potentially suspicious cases on his watch.