61 PML-N leaders, workers booked for blocking Multan Road

LAHORE: Chung police have registered a case against 61 PML-N leaders and workers for blocking Multan Road and staging a protest demonstration outside the police station following the arrest of Khawaja Imran Nazir.

Twenty-one persons have been nominated out of 61 in the FIR. Faisal Ayub, Uzma Bukhari, Attaullah Tarrar, Waheed Gull, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Asiya Feroz, Naseem Bano, Farzana Butt, Mehr Ishtiaq, Khawaja Asif Nazir, Rafaqat Dogar, Imdad Hussain, Nazeer Khan Sawati, Samiullah Khan, Mie Wadairi, Saira Afzal, Faisal Khokhar, Nafeesa Bibi, Saira Tarrar, and Samiullah Khan are among those who have been booked.

According to the FIR, the PML-N leaders and workers gathered inside Chung police station following the arrest of Khawaja Imran Nazir and started delivering provocative speeches. They forcibly blocked Multan Road and chanted slogans against the government.