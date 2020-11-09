143rd birthday of Allama Iqbal being celebrated today

SIALKOT/ISLAMABAD: The 143rd birth anniversary of Poet of the East would be celebrated with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and fervour across the country today.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have paid rich tributes to Poet of the East Dr Allama Iqbal on the occasion of his 143rd birthday and asked the people to follow his teachings of Islam, which created great enthusiasm for the creation of Pakistan.

A large number of people, mostly students were visiting the Iqbal Manzil (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal) in Sialkot to pay homage to great poet and philosopher. They were taking keen interest in the new historical pictures of Allama Iqbal and his family and books on Iqbaliyat displayed there.

Iqbal Manzil has been tastefully illuminated on the eve. While Sialkot exporters will also pay homage to Allama Iqbal by cutting his birthday cake there during a special birthday cake cutting ceremony scheduled to be held at the Iqbal Manzil to be hosted by Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar will host the prestigious ceremony and will highlight the philosophy of Iqbal. An exhibition of rare books and pictures of Allama Iqbal would be held at the Iqbal Manzil. People will visit the graves of parents and other family members of Allama Iqbal at Imam Sahib graveyard Sialkot. They will offer Fateha and lay floral wreaths there.

President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need of following Allama Iqbal’s teachings on Islam and his philosophy of ‘Khudi’ that believed in the promotion of self-respect and human dignity, to make Pakistan a prosperous nation. In a message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal being celebrated today, the president said, "It is a high time to stand united, set aside our differences and work committedly for the socio-economic uplift of the country. Let us pledge on this day to work for the unity of Muslim Ummah, and progress and prosperity of the country.”

Paying rich homage to the great Muslim philosopher and Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on his birth anniversary, the president said that he was a great benefactor of the Muslims of sub-continent, who envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for them and later his dream was translated into reality.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined the need of seeking guidance from Allama Iqbal’s thoughts to find solution to the issues, being faced by the country and the nation, thus transforming it into an Islamic welfare state.

In a message, the prime minister said that now it was their individual and collective responsibility to play their role in the building of the nation while exploring thoughts of Allama Iqbal.

The prime minister said Allama Iqbal had decided to guide the Muslims of sub-continent with his thoughts and poetry at a time when they were groping in the darkness of slavery in search of their identity. With his poetry, Allama Iqbal invoked that power with which the Muslims overcome their sense of despondency, guiding them to achieve the impossible, he added. He urged the nation to concentrate their energies on transforming Pakistan under the visions of its forefathers and stressed upon the need of reorganization of political, social and economic bodies.