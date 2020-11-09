Career counselling: questions and answers

Q: Dear Abidi, I passed BBA (Hons) with majors in Finance from SZABIST last year. I am getting confused when it comes to making a decision as to which Postgraduate degree programme should I take up now. I was given exemption for 6 papers in ACCA but the problem is saturation of ACCAs and BBA graduates in the current market of Pakistan.

Your assistance and guidance in choosing and finalising a degree programme related to Finance or any relevant field shall be highly appreciated. Meanwhile, please advise if I should pursue an MBA either from Pakistan or from a foreign country. (Jahangir Kalhoro, Karachi)

A: Dear Kalhoro, after going through your academic background, I suggest you should get a foreign degree, let’s say a Master’s degree in Financial Risk Management or Finance and Investment. If you don’t have enough funds and you can’t afford going out to a foreign country, then I would like to advise you that you should start looking for a job either in a public or private sector organisation within the financial sector and related to your choice of specialism and work for a few years. This will provide you with an understanding of the major areas in accounting and finance and will let you help to choose a career going forward whether it is further education or continuing the job through professional and departmental courses etc.

Q: Respected sir, I did MSc in Development Studies, MPhil in International Development Studies and MA in English Literature. You can see it’s a strong academic background. Furthermore, I have more than 5 years’ experience and have been working in different companies. I am currently awaiting results for Fulbright Scholarship programme after passing the GRE exam with good scores. In case I am selected I will be going to the US for a PhD next year.

Right now I have been jobless and looking for an employment opportunity. I seek advice from you for current and future direction of my career. Please find my resume attached for further details of my work experience and education.

(Atta ur Rehman Khilji, Karachi)

A: Dear Atta ur Rehman, it is good to hear about your exceptional and successful academic background. I have also gone through your CV and I’m sure you will get a response from the organisation that you apply. However, I’m not someone who can help you with a job as it is beyond our domain of services which mainly deal in providing guidance and career counselling and help in choosing the right profession. I would like to wish you all the best in your pursuit of the Fulbright scholarship and I’m hopeful that you will complete your research in the US with excellence.

Q: Sir, I have done BA (Hons) 4 year in Philosophy in 2014. My CGPA was 2.74. I tried my luck in CSS in 2016 exam but I was dropped in English subjects. Later there is a gap of 2 years then again in 2018 I had done computer diploma, course 2 month import export course and 4 month’s Chinese basic language course from Punjab University. I need your opinion on some courses which I am going to mention you tell me is it ok to choose any one course mention below.

(1) Master in Human Resource Management, (2) Masters in History or Pakistan Studies because my education background is in Arts then I will do MPhil and PhD, (3) MS in project Management 4) Hotel Management.

Now sir you tell me and give your suggestion about above mention course or any course which you suggest except MBA because I am not interested in business.

(Gulfam Hussain, Faisalabad)

A: Dear Gulfam Hussain, I have checked your academic background and according to that, there are a couple of choices that you should think about within the social science sector. Human Resource Management is an emerging area and if you do well you may find career opportunities both in the industry as well as in teaching. A Masters in Hotel Management is also a good option to top up your degree in philosophy and try make a career in hotel and tourism industry where social science, understanding of customer relation, public dealing etc., may help you progress well.

I don’t think so project management is going to align well with your degree in Philosophy and therefore I will not recommend this option. I wish you best in your future plans.

Q: Respected Abidi, I have got MPhil (Statistics), and I’m looking for your expert opinion and advice in selection of job as I have been offered two jobs--one job as a teacher of Statistics in a private institution/college whereas the second job offered is government job as LDC. As I am much confused and tensed that which job should I have to choose. Private job is related to my field and if I get in touch with my field I will be working in any university in the future but If I go for government job it is totally out of my way and the studies I have done will be wasted and I couldn't grow up/promote too early in government sector. My family members are forcing me to join government job as it is permanent job and it has many benefits when I get retired.

On another issue, I have to join college by the next month and the government job I have been offered is on the basis of deceased father quota. I am confused that what should I have to do. (Syed Afroze Ali Hashmi, Abbottabad)

A: Dear Mr Hashmi, I would not recommend doing a government job with a statistics masters qualification. Since you have done an MPhil taking up a more respectable profession in teaching is a better option. I assure you that if you will have a 2 or 3 years’ experience; you would be able to apply elsewhere in the public sector and may get a job either through the public service commission or through direct/ ad hoc induction. Which I think would be permanent job going forward. I wish you all the best.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).