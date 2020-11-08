close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2020

Bank branch, six shops sealed for violating SOPs

Lahore

November 8, 2020

LAHORE : The district administration continued implementation of the corona SOPs in the provincial metropolis and sealed a bank and six shops on Saturday.

Officials said Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah visited Shadman Market and sealed six clothing stores for not following the SOPs.

Meanwhile, a team of the district administration visited a bank branch and sealed it for non-compliance of corona SOPs. Action was taken on the direction of DC Mudassar Riaz.

