Bank branch, six shops sealed for violating SOPs

LAHORE : The district administration continued implementation of the corona SOPs in the provincial metropolis and sealed a bank and six shops on Saturday.

Officials said Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah visited Shadman Market and sealed six clothing stores for not following the SOPs.

Meanwhile, a team of the district administration visited a bank branch and sealed it for non-compliance of corona SOPs. Action was taken on the direction of DC Mudassar Riaz.