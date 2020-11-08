Bank branch, six shops sealed for violating SOPs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The district administration continued implementation of the corona SOPs in the provincial metropolis and sealed a bank and six shops on Saturday.
Officials said Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah visited Shadman Market and sealed six clothing stores for not following the SOPs.
Meanwhile, a team of the district administration visited a bank branch and sealed it for non-compliance of corona SOPs. Action was taken on the direction of DC Mudassar Riaz.