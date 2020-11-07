Submission of e-transfer applications by schoolteachers allowed

LAHORE:The School Education Department (SED) Punjab has allowed submission of e-transfer applications by schoolteachers under the seventh round of online transfer through its School Information System (SIS). The applications are now open to facilitate recently transferred surplus teachers. Applications can be submitted from Nov 6 to Nov 11, 2020, on the online portal.

It is pertinent to mention here that application submission and processing are subject to the transfer rules approved by the SED Punjab while finalisation of transfer would depend on the verification of all the data and relevant documents (teacher records, sanctioned posts, enrollment, etc) by the offices concerned.

centres: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has set up 105 exam centres for over 37,000 candidates of Class-10 Supplementary Examinations 2020 starting from Saturday (today). On the first day, in the morning session, papers of Chemistry, Health and Physical Education, Physics and Geography subjects will be held while in the evening paper of General Science subject would be held. The examination will continue till November 17, 2020.

PhDs: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its four students. Ramla Khan, daughter of Muhammad Yousaf Khan, has been awarded a PhD in Islamic Studies, Tariq Mehmood, son of Muhammad Siddique, in Chemistry after approval of his thesis, Khalida Bibi, d/o Muhammad Irfan, in Mathematics after approval of her thesis and Nomana Khalid, d/o Khalid Siddique, in Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘A Critical Study of Deviant Quranic Exegesis in the Light of Fundamental Lexical Rules’.