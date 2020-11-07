Cash, valuables taken away in Daska

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: Four dacoity incidents were reported here on Friday. Atta was on his way home in Sadar police limits when three armed bandits intercepted him and snatched Rs 75,000 and a cell phone. Usman was on his way home when two unknown robbers intercepted him and looted Rs 32,000 and a cell phone. Noman was coming to Daska when three outlaw intercepted him and took away cash and a cell phone. Suleman Ahmed parked his motorcycle outside his house. When he returned, he found it missing.
POWER THEFT: City police on Friday booked two people for stealing electricity. The police arrested Waqar and Noman for stealing electricity from the main lines.