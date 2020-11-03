No decision on school closures

Islamabad: The federal government has denied 'rumours' about the closure of educational institutions over the rising COVID-19 cases. "Rumours again afloat regarding school closures. It is again clarified that educational institutions are not being closed," federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood said in a tweet.

The minister said the government would continue to monitor the situation as health of the students, teachers and staff was very important. "At the moment, no such (school closure) decision has been made." The universities, colleges and schools had resumed in-person learning in September after the pandemic-induced six months long break.