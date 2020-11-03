Alhamra releases Qawwali

LAHORE:In the current holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, Alhamra paid homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with a Qawwali.

The Qawwali titled "Marhaba Sarkar Aa Gaye" was created by the artistes of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts. The Qawwali artistes said that while people from all over the world were showcasing their talents in the field of music, the students of Alhamra were working diligently to make their country name. Irfan Saleem wrote the lyrics of the Qawwali while Khalid Khan composed the music.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai, while referring to the Qawwali said, "My idea behind preparing this Qawwali was that Alhamra should present a beautiful Kalam to the people on this auspicious occasion." That is why the students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts composed an excellent Qawwali in a very short period. Rai stated that the Lahore Arts Council was taking solid steps in every area of arts for youths of the country by using all means, which would yield positive results.

The Qawwali had been released on Alhamra's YouTube channel which was viewed and admired by thousands of viewers, she added.