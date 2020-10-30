Ism-e-Muhammad (PBUH) on display at Alhamra

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council organised a calligraphy exhibition titled “Ism-e-Muhammad (PBUH)” on Thursday at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai along with renowned artist Irfan Qureshi inaugurated the exhibition. A good number of art enthusiasts came to see the show held to celebrate the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The “Ism-e-Muhammad“ art exhibition features 100 works from 65 artists from all over Pakistan. The exhibition was a nice amalgamation of contemporary, traditional and painterly calligraphy art.

On the occasion, Executive Director Saman Rai said Alhamra is the main platform for the promotion of art. The art of calligraphy is a reflection of Islamic traditions. She praised the artists and termed the art of calligraphy an intellectual legacy of Muslims. She expressed that this exhibition is a classic example of love for our beloved Prophet (PBUH).

Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari, Deputy Director Archive Muhammad Arif were also present on the occasion. The exhibition will continue till 8 November.