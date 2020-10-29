Kidnapping of local journalist: SC expresses dissatisfaction over probe report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation and report submitted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, into the abduction of journalist Matiullah Jan.

The court directed the police chief to change the investigating team to probe the case with professional capabilities. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the contempt of court case against journalist Matiullah Jan, who was allegedly abducted from the federal capital's Sector G-6 on July 21, 2020. However, he was released later in the day near Fateh Jang, a small town in Punjab.

On Wednesday, the court during the course of proceedings expressed dissatisfaction over the report submitted by the IGP Islamabad. "The report submitted by the IGP Islamabad is not satisfactory and it seems that the police chief has no clue how to investigate the case,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed. The court directed the IGP to assign the investigation to competent officers and then come up with a detailed report.

"For the purpose, we allow the IGP to take one month for probing the instant matter." Earlier, at the outset of the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed, Babar Sattar as well as Jehangir Jadoon, counsel for Matiullah Jan, appeared before the court.

Attorney General Khalid Javed told the court that he was also not satisfied with the report, especially that of NADRA. The court asked about the IGP Islamabad to which it was informed that the acting IGP has come to the court. The CJP asked where the IGP had gone to which the AG replied he was sick. When the Chief Justice observed what to do in the contempt of court case, Babar Sattar, counsel for Matiullah Jan, said that he had submitted his reply to the court. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for a month.