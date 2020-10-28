Pakistan successfully overcame corona, says president

By News report

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated Corona Heroes Wall at Governor House Lahore to pay homage to those who fought on the frontline against the corona pandemic. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, provincial ministers and governors also participated in the event. Talking to media after the ceremony, President Alvi said that if Pakistan and India are compared relating to issues related to corona, then it is found that the number of corona patients and deaths in India is in lakhs, but with the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has adopted a successful strategy and the pandemic was brought under control and today the whole world is recognising it. He said Pakistan has done remarkably well as compared to India despite similar climate conditions and demography because in Pakistan everyone cares for the poor.

The president said the threat of corona still exists and there is a need to implement all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding corona prevention. He said that despite the economic challenges, the government fully supports the poor families during coronavirus and gave Rs12,000 each to the poor families without any discrimination under the Ehsaas Programme. Besides that philanthropists all took responsibility upon their shoulders to look after the poor. “I Pakistan, every single person was caring for their needy brothers after which Almighty Allah showered blessings and mercy upon Pakistan and saved the country from worse damages,” the president said.

However, in India, Alvi said, the government imposed worst lockdown and made the lives of the poor people miserable without facilitating them, and the result was counterproductive.

The president also warned against the second wave of coronavirus which is already wreaking havoc in Europe and America. He referred to the Ghazwa-e-Uhud during which the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had advised some of his Companions (RA) not to leave their position until further orders, but thinking of a victory, they left their position and ultimately suffered losses. The president said Pakistan’s victory against corona must not be spoiled by abandoning precautionary measures. The president said that today, Pakistan is moving forward with success in all respects.

“I appreciate the steps taken by Chaudhry Sarwar and Usman Bazdar for the construction of corona wall and preventing the spread of the disease. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the purpose of Corona Heroes Wall was to acknowledge and pay tribute to corona heroes including doctors, medical staff, vice-chancellors of universities, police, armed forces and other sections of society.

“During the corona pandemic, we established the first telemedicine centre in Pakistan in which hundreds of doctors, consultants and professors checked up and provided medical care to millions of patients free of charge through online and video-links,” he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Governor House for the corona relief funds, the business community and philanthropists generously participated in the activity and deposited a donation of over Rs600 million.

“Under the Punjab Development Network, we teamed up with the business community and philanthropists and did the charity of 10 billion rupees. We not only provided ration to two million families, but also provided N95 masks, sanitisers and medicines to doctors and paramedical staff,” he said. “We have also provided ventilators to various government hospitals in Punjab in collaboration with the business community,” he said. The governor expressed gratitude to the president, prime minister, federal and provincial governments, chief secretary Punjab, provincial and district administration, National Command and Operations Centre, National Disaster Management Authority, Punjab Disaster Management Authority, police, armed forces and also to the vice chancellors for successful war against coronavirus pandemic.