close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 27, 2020

Saddam’s right-hand man Izzat dies

World

AFP
October 27, 2020

BAGHDAD: Sadddam Hussein’s right-hand man Izzat Ibrahim al-Duri, a long-time fugitive, has died, the executed Iraqi dictator’s daughter and his Baath party said on Monday. After Saddam’s capture following the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, the wiry, red-haired general remained the "King of Clubs" in Washington’s deck of cards of wanted regime figures with a $10-million bounty on his head.

Latest News

More From World