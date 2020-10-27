Saddam’s right-hand man Izzat dies

BAGHDAD: Sadddam Hussein’s right-hand man Izzat Ibrahim al-Duri, a long-time fugitive, has died, the executed Iraqi dictator’s daughter and his Baath party said on Monday. After Saddam’s capture following the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, the wiry, red-haired general remained the "King of Clubs" in Washington’s deck of cards of wanted regime figures with a $10-million bounty on his head.