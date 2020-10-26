Members of Bara rights body sworn in

BARA: Office-bearers of the Malikdin Qaumi Council took oath here on Sunday.

Brigadier (r) Amir Muhammad Khan Burki, as chief guest, administered oath to the office-bearers, including chairman Abdul Wahid Afridi, general secretary Daulat Khan Afridi, finance sectary Riazul Haq, senior vice-chairman Hashim Khan Afridi and press secretary Saim Khan. Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Shafiq Sher Afridi, Bilawal Afridi, Shafiq Afridi, MPA from South Waziristan Naseer Ahmad Wazir, former ANP vice-president Imran Afridi, JI chief for Bara chapter Shah Faisal Afridi, JUI head Maulana Shamsuddin, general secretary of PTI for Peshawar region Javed Afridi, Malik Waris Khan Afridi, Malik Dauran Gul Afridi and others also attended the ceremony. The speakers said that tribal people had rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism and demanded share in National Finance Commission (NFC) award for the area.