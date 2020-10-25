Barty jubilant as Richmond win AFL grand final

BRISBANE: Defending champions Richmond Tigers crushed Geelong Cats to win the Australian Football League grand final on Saturday, culminating the sport’s most turbulent and unpredictable season in decades.

World number one tennis star and staunch Tigers fan Ashleigh Barty handed skipper Trent Cotchin the trophy after Richmond won 12.9 (81) to 7.8 (50) for their third title in four years.

“Credit to the boys, they just continue to show the resilience that we know they can,” said Cotchin.

Queensland-based Barty is a devoted Tigers fan and said ahead of the game she was honoured to be asked to hand over the trophy.

“I have loved watching the Tigers on my travels, supporting them has been a constant source of enjoyment for me on the road,” she said.