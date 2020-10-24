Situation to change by Feb 2021: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed made important predictions on Friday about Prime Minister Imran Khan and the inflationary situation in the country. Speaking on Geo Pakistan, the railway minister said that PM Imran will be rid of the various crises the country is facing today by February 2021 and situation would change by that time. He said that prices of sugar, wheat and other food items will slash by December 31. "Decision of cases will be taken by six months to a year," said the minister, without elaborating whose cases he was referring to. When asked to comment on the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) jalsas and anti-government movement, Rashid hinted that the alliance will fall apart.

"PPP will not be able to go forward with the PDM's agenda," he said.

The minister has been regularly holding press conference and launching attacks at opposition parties. In a news conference from a few days ago, he predicted that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's political career was over.

"Your [Nawaz Sharif's] political funeral will come from London. Your politics will not thrive in Pakistan now," Rashid had said.

The minister had also hinted towards an alleged secret meeting between Nawaz Sharif and another personality, saying that it took place in Istanbul's Renaissance Hotel, but refrained from revealing more.

"Nawaz Sharif, I know about the meeting at Hotel Renaissance in Istanbul [that took place] at 11:20," he had said, putting a finger to his lips. "I am not allowed to speak on it. And I have prohibited myself from speaking about it.