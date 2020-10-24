Training on rescue and first aid concludes at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi : A two days training on Rescue and First Aid ended at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here.

The training was organized in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 with an aim to enable University’s staff to be self-sufficient in the hour of need during any disaster, tragedy, accident and proper way of delivering information of any disaster.

Mubeen ul Rasheed and Ali Shair (Master Trainers from Rescue 1122) provided hands on practice to handle emergency situations, including emergency response, lifesaving skills, first aid & rescue in case of emergency and fire & work safety. They illustrated the working of Rescue 1122 and how they respond to calls on helpline 1122 for any kind of emergency situation.

The trainers demonstrated how to provide first aid, basic life support (CPR), fracture treatment, bit of insects like snakes, burn treatment and safe transportation of any affected person. The participants were also imparted critical skills like placing an unconscious casualty into the recovery position, stopping bleeding and elevation bandaging injuries and preventing the worsening of the patient’s condition and promoting recovery PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman was chief guest at the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants of the training. While addressing, he said that such kinds of training are necessary because many of us are unaware about the first aid. He said that every person of the society should get first aid training so that human lives could be saved by providing timely aid to the affected persons in case of emergency. He urged all participants to disseminate learned information to other volunteers and community members for saving lives. He appreciated the efforts of organizers and thanked the team of Rescue 1122 for facilitating the training.