Ex-governor Raja Saroop dies at 88

RAWALPINDI: Former Punjab governor Lt-Gen (retd) Raja Saroop Khan passed away here after a protracted illness. He was 88. Raja Saroop was commissioned in the 7th PMA Long Course from Pakistan Military Academy in 1953. In his military career, he acted as the Vice-Chief of General Staff (VCGS) at the GHQ, commanded an armoured division, and later served in the GHQ as Military Secretary (MS). He was promoted to Lieutenant General rank in March 1984 and given the command of II Corps at Multan.

After retiring from the army in March 1988, he started his political career. Raja Saroop also served as Punjab governor in 1995 and 1996 during the then prime minister Benazir Bhutto era. According to the family sources, the funeral of Raja Saroop would be held at the Army Graveyard in Pindi at 10am on Friday (today). Later, his body will be taken to Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, for burial.