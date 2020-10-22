Concern over statement of parliamentary body chairman

Lahore:The office-bearers of Peoples’ Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR) have expressed their dissatisfaction on the statement made by the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Forced Conversions, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar.

“It would be tantamount to covering up the multiple crimes linked with forced conversion and encouraging more violations,” they said. The senator had made a statement in a press conference in Islamabad rejecting the validity of complaint by minority groups regarding forced conversion of Hindu and Christian girls.

He said that such marriages were contracted with will of the girls and due to economic circumstances. A joint statement issued by PCMR Chairperson Peter Jacob, Justice (R) Kailash Nath Kohli, IA Rehman, advocate Kalpana Devi and Michelle Chaudhry stated, “We have serious reservations about the manner the fact-finding was conducted in Sindh from 6-9 October 2020.

Appointed: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah appointed Punjab Economic Council Chairman and LCCI’s former senior vice-president Khawaja Khawar Rashid as Convener Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Standing Committee on Police Liaison. Kh Khawar Rashid thanked the LCCI President for trusting him.

He said that he would utilise his best abilities to strengthen liaison between business community and police department.