Covid-19 kills two more, infects another 286

Two more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and 286 new cases have emerged in the province.

As many as 8,182 tests were conducted in a day, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Monday. The death toll from Covid-19 had reached 2,583, he said.

So far 1,540,247 tests have been conducted in which 142,134 cases have been detected all over Sindh. In total, he said 95 per cent or 135,296 patients had defeated the virus, including 471 who recovered yesterday.

Shah said 4,255 patients were currently under treatment: 4,014 in home isolation, five at isolation centres and 236 at hospitals. He said the condition of 169 patients was critical, including 22 who had been shifted to ventilators.

Of the new 286 cases, 200 were from Karachi: 62 from District East, 49 from District South, 47 from Korangi, 26 from Malir, 12 from District Central and four from District West. Hyderabad has reported 27 cases, Badin and Kashmore eight each, Larkana six, Kambar four, Matiari three, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur two each, and Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Sujawal one each.